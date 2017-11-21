Holy Fork, ‘The Good Place’ Has Been Renewed For Season 3

NBC

Holy forking shirtballs, our favorite afterlife comedy and ethics masterclass The Good Place has been renewed for a third season. NBC made the announcement today, saying next season will have 13 episodes, same as the first and current second seasons. As creator Mike Schur explained to TV Line last year, these shorter seasons are easier to map out for this exceptionally complex show.

When I pitched the show to NBC, I felt pretty strongly it was kind of a big swing, and everything was gonna be really heavily serialized… It isn’t a ‘you can do as many of these as you want’ kind of a show. It has to be tightly plotted. And it’s much harder to do that over 22 or 24 episodes, versus 13 or so.

The delightful series stars Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, and D’Arcy Carden as a bunch of dead people and powerful non-humans, . This season is averaging a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and with the addition of seven-day delayed viewing and additional viewing platforms, the ratings bump to 2.6, an increase from last year’s 2.57.

The Good Place is presently on its fall hiatus (thanks a lot, football) and will return for the rest of season two on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8:30/7:30 central time.