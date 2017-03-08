Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While development for and production on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale began long before Donald Trump won the presidency, much of the new series’ advertising has chosen to remind everyone about its thematic relevance to the current political climate. After all, Margaret Atwood’s novel — which was published in 1985 — concerns a story about a dystopian future in which women are oppressed by a male-dominated theocracy. So with the post-inauguration Women’s March and the subsequent International Women’s Day celebration, “A Day Without a Woman,” Hulu was obviously going to plug the Elizabeth Moss-led show.

Sure enough, the streaming service dropped a timely new teaser for the series on Wednesday. Titled “Her Story is Our Story,” the short 30-second spot follows Offred’s (Moss) life before the fundamentalist regime known only as Gilead took control following unknown environmental and sociological disasters. Along with an unknown partner and child, Moss’ character seems happy and content. Though quick flashes of women’s rights protests, a violent riot of sorts, and Offred and her family’s attempts to escape some unseen foe in the forest render The Handmaid’s Tale‘s outlook very bleak, extremely quickly.

Hulu

All the while it previews Offred’s modern life as a handmaid in the Commander’s household via shots of her dressed in approved garb. Yet another rendition of “Amazing Grace,” which adorned the Logan Super Bowl trailer, offers the teaser a soundtrack. Considering the Christian hymn’s origins in the Atlantic slave trade, however, its placement here seems more appropriate.

The Handmaid’s Tale premieres Wednesday, April 26th exclusively on Hulu.