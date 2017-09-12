Despite an entire cottage industry being built out of “We Know Which Westeros Resident You Are Based On the Sandwich You Ate On April 4, 1997” quizzes, you probably don’t want to relate to anyone on Game of Thrones. It’s a show where even the heroes, like Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, are incest-loving murderers. But you especially shouldn’t relate to a Lannister, ESPECIALLY if you’re a politician. Even a blind Arya knows that’s bad optics.
In her new memoir What Happened, which chronicles her unsuccessful (but popular vote-winning) presidential campaign against Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton compared herself to Cersei Lannister. “Crowds at Trump rallies called for my imprisonment more times than I can count,” she wrote. “They shouted, ‘Guilty! Guilty!’ like the religious zealots in Game of Thrones chanting ‘Shame! Shame!’ while Cersei Lannister walked back to the Red Keep.” Clinton is, of course, referring to the season five finale of the HBO series, where Cersei is forced by the High Sparrow to take a deeply humiliating “walk of shame.”
About that scene, Lena Headey, who plays the Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, said, “There’s a part of you that’s f*cking terrified. I can’t even imagine people wanting your blood. Cersei has done wrong, but she doesn’t really deserve this.” Clinton echoed those comments in her book, calling the hatred she faced from Trump supporters “flabbergasting and frightening.” In that sense, the pop culture comparison between the two powerful women makes sense. But the rest — the constant wine drinking, sleeping with her brother, blowing up the Sept, etc. — maybe not so much. (Also, does this mean Bill Clinton is Robert Baratheon? That makes a little sense, actually…)
Clinton continued, “Was this all because I’m a woman? No. But I believe it was motivation for some of those chanters and some of that bile.”
What a, well, shame.
Yeah, the whole setting up your husband’s father-figure’s/advisor’s murder to overthrow the political realm; fucking your brother and having 3 kids; killing animals not responsible for anything but being of a similar type; having a cuntitiude of the highest magnitude is completely appropriate for poor Hilary being like poor Cersei.
Hilary not campaigning in Wisconsin and the Midwest is why she lost…on top of Deb Was Schultz rigging the whole damn thing from the start and then them counting on winning without having to actually fucking work for it. Don’t gimme the electoral college shit. Her camp knew it works for both sides. Campaign, you indignant shits.
Thanks, Hilary and the DNC, now we have a mix between Sid Dontos the Drunk and Florian the Fool as President. It wasn’t the Russians.
Just when I thought this shit couldn’t get any dumber. Solid work, Kurp. You out Toomer-ed Toomer.
She is stunning and brave
She’s so relatable with that Game of Thrones analogy!!
