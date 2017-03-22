Fox

Gregory House spent eight seasons gifting us all with gems of acerbic wisdom on topics that ranged from medicine to the abundant flaws of our species. He had a way of cutting through the bullsh*t of life and getting to the heart of a problem. And normally that problem involved an infectious, highly contagious, unheard of disease that threatened lives.

Thankfully, most of us don’t have to deal with that kind of pressure (or the pain that sharpened House’ wit), but most of us aren’t tormented geniuses with an arsenal of one-liners either. Still, that doesn’t mean House’s best quotes can’t be of use to us.

Maybe you want to indulge your more cynical self or practice your own barbed insults, and that’s okay. But rather than act like a know-it-all colleague who seemingly forgets how smart Greg House is despite his track record, why don’t you think about this collection of smart musings about existence the next time you need to make sense of the mystery we call life.