When Late Night Television Brought Bad Movies Into The Mainstream

Did people always know bad movies were bad? It’s a question that haunts any serious explorer of film history’s seedier byways and alleyways. It’s hard to imagine anyone ever watching Plan 9 From Outer Space or Robot Monster — the one you see in memes of a guy in a gorilla suit wearing a 1950s space helmet — or even Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever with a straight face, thinking, “Yes, this is good.” But of course we can’t imagine that; we live in a super-smart, super-self-aware future, in which cinematic embarrassments have long been held up as figures of fun. We’ve turned bad cinema into a cottage industry, crafting an alternative to the hallowed film canon, where doozies like Reefer Madness and The Room are as cherished, in their ways, as Citizen Kane and Moonlight.

But where did this idea come from — that some of us, sometimes, if we’re being perfectly honest, may endlessly rewatch something bad rather than something respectable? It’s not a modern concept; the consumers of long ago weren’t idiots. In fact, you can lay most of the credit for the popularization of bad movie love on another medium entirely: television. Specifically, you can blame it on old late-night TV.

While today’s after-hours programming is largely devoted to talk show cut-ups, in the good ol’ days the field was more diverse. You could also watch crappy movies (though they might turn out to be diamonds in the rough). And those crappy movies/maybe masterpieces were often presented by hosts. And those hosts were often smart enough to know those crappy (or secretly great) movies were sometimes so bad they were good — this, decades before apathetic, flannel-wearing know-it-alls began misusing the word “ironic.”

Bad movie love didn’t actually start there. According to critic J. Hoberman — in his indispensable 1980 Film Comment article called, simply, “Bad Movies” — the first people to openly treat incompetence seriously were the artsiest of them all: the surrealists. André Breton liked to theater-hop, bouncing as soon as the plot of one movie started to make sense and wandering into another mid-film, then another, then another — piecing together his own fractured, absurdist opus from random detritus. Avant-garde filmmaker Jack Smith (Flaming Creatures) was second to none in his love of Maria Montez, the cringiest Hollywood star of the ’50s. It took great artists to find the sublime in the bad, or the simply cheap, or the indifferently or cynically made.

The surrealists were only recommending bad movies to each other and their ilk. It took TV hosts to spread the gospel to every household. In the early days of television, studios and archives would sell giant packages of movies to stations, to fill out all that air time they could never cram with only original programming. Aired when all but the most disreputable were in bed, these movies weren’t always the cream of the crop; they tended to be the forgotten, the disposable: cheapie horrors, tacky sci-fis, shruggy swashbucklers, gutter noirs. Some of the craftier stations hired hosts to introduce them — and, more often than not, gently (and sometimes not so gently) mock them a little, too.

The first big horror show host was Vampira, aka Maila Nurmi. An aspiring actress, Nurmi was working as a hat-check girl when she landed a gig at L.A.’s KABC-TV in 1954. The station was starting a horror movie show, and its producer had spotted her at a costume party in an outfit inspired by Morticia Addams. Next thing Nurmi knew, she was spending her nights in a figure-hugging black dress — a goth goddess slinking through fog and delivering, via a husky come-on voice, tongue-in-cheek intros to deep cut Bela Lugosi randos like The Corpse Vanishes. On The Vampira Show, Nurmi was both above it and definitely into it. Like the surrealists, she knew that cheesiness, incompetence, bad-ness could be magnificent, too.

The Vampira Show only lasted a season before it was unceremoniously canceled. But from its grave rose a Romero zombie army of copycats. From the ’50s through the ’70s, horror hosts sprouted up across the nation. They all had funny names. It’s hard to beat Chicago’s Svengoolie — first essayed by Jerry G. Bishop and, since 1979, by Rich Koz — but Sir Graves Ghastly (from Detroit) and Count Gore de Vol (from D.C.) are nothing to sneeze at. One of the legends of horror hosting didn’t need a funny name. He was Zacherley, the professional name of one John Zacherle, whose look was an ashen ghoul, beaming diabolical pronouncements first from Philadelphia, then in New York City. Even Australia got in the fun; a host named Deadly Earnest presented Aweful Movies, which ran from 1966 to 1972.

But time is cruel even to the hip. By the early ’80s, the campy horror host had become as kitschy as the movies they were showing. The profession needed to go next level. Enter Elvira, aka Cassandra Peterson. Before the red-headed Peterson became the black-mega-beehived Mistress of the Dark at age 30, she’d already led a life worthy of a picaresque movie. She was an underage Vegas go-go dancer. She lost her virginity to Tom Jones. She tried to become a singer after Elvis Presley told her she had a nice voice. During a stint in Italy, she caught the eye of Federico Fellini, who thought she resembled his wife, Giulietta Masina, when she was younger; her reward was a bit part in his 1970 opus Roma. She or may not be on the cover of Tom Waits’ 1976 album Small Change, nude except for skivvies and nipple tassels, but to this day she can’t remember if that’s really her.