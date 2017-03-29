Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week at Paleyfest, Andrew Lincoln spoke about the heroic end of his character’s run on The Walking Dead, but reading it in print doesn’t do the story nearly the justice it deserves.

This is an epic ending for Rick Grimes, as well as the series, and to feel the full impact of the story, it has to be seen to be truly appreciated. Lincoln brings so much to the story, from his charming British accent, to the hand gestures, to the overcooked Caaarrrool. It is absolutely magnificent, and maybe the funniest I have ever seen Andrew Lincoln. The audience at Paleyfest is clearly eating up every word, because it is a majestic tale of tragedy, comedy, heroism, and the twist ending the series desperately needs.