Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who come over from Once Upon a Time, will take over as showrunners in season four of Fear the Walking Dead. Outgoing showrunner Dave Erickson has given them the best possible gift: The ability to pick and choose the characters they want to move ahead with. Of all the characters remaining on Fear the Walking Dead, there’s only one who we know will make it to season four: Kim Dickens’ Madison Clark.

It’s an incredibly gutsy call for the AMC series: It’s Negan’s baseball bat writ large. At the end of season six of The Walking Dead, we knew that at least one character would die. At the end of season three of Fear the Walking Dead, we only know that one character will survive. Should Chambliss and Goldberg choose to do so, they could essentially reset the series and, with the exception of Madison, reboot the entire cast. Or they could pick and choose among the characters whose fates have been left in limbo: Strand, Alicia, Nick, and Daniel (Taqa and Crazy Dog are also still alive, but they have ventured north). The series could (and hopefully will) also keep Ray McKinnon’s new villainous character Proctor John around, too. Nu-Michonne, with her broken leg, could be added back in, as well as the doctor, Eddie (played by the outstanding character actor James LeGros). The only characters that we know are dead are Lola and Troy (RIP Troy), the last of the Ottos.

It was a hell of a finale.

Those of us who know outgoing showrunner Dave Erickson from his Sons of Anarchy days will also probably recognize a lot of Sons in this week’s finale. It’s not just in the casting of Ray McKinnon (who was also in Erickson’s final Sons episode, too), but in Proctor John’s organization, which is essentially a post-apocalyptic SAMCRO. Erickson even managed to bring Dayton Callie back for a cameo in the finale.