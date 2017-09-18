Kate McKinnon Thanks Hillary Clinton In Her Emotional Emmys Acceptance Speech

News & Culture Writer
09.17.17

During Sunday’s 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, Kate McKinnon took home the statue for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on the 42nd season of Saturday Night Live — her second consecutive win and fifth nomination. The Rough Night star was emotional as she made her way up on stage to collect her award, and it was obvious why, as she spent the past two seasons portraying presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton. Of course, we all know how that turned out.

“Being part of this season of Saturday Night Live was the most meaningful thing that I will ever do, so I should probably just stop now,” McKinnon quipped, in her acceptance speech. “Thank you so much to Lorne Michaels for letting me be a part of this, and for everything else in my life. Congratulations to our incredible cast, especially Vanessa, Leslie, and Alec, love you all so much. Thank you to our crew and thank you to our amazing writers. It’s all about the writing you guys,” she said, tearfully.

She continued, “On a very personal note I want to say thank you to Hillary Clinton for your grace and grit, and thank you to my mother and sister, I’m so proud of you mom, I love you.” After that speech, McKinnon likely wasn’t the only one in the room teary-eyed.

