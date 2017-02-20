AMC

After the second episode in season 7B of The Walking Dead, “New Best Friends,” The Kingdom doesn’t seem to be any closer to aligning with Alexandria in the eventual war against Negan and the Saviors. In fact, after this week’s episode, the possibility of an alliance looks even more remote than before. It seems that everything has been tried, and nothing has yet worked.

In last year’s midseason finale, Richard went to Carol and tried to persuade her to talk Ezekiel into fighting the Saviors. No dice. Last week, in the midseason premiere, Rick attempted to use the power of a story his mother told him about a rock in the road to convince Ezekiel to fight Negan. Ezekiel didn’t budge.

This week, the alliance was thwarted on two fronts. First of all, Richard attempted to force the issue by attacking a carload of Saviors in the hopes that the Saviors would come looking for the attacker. Richard had meant to lead them to Carol, who probably would’ve been killed, a death that might have provoked Ezekiel to go to war. That plan, however, was shut down by Daryl, who beat up Richard for even thinking about sacrificing Carol for the greater good.

Daryl actually had the means to force the alliance himself, too. After Daryl and Carol had their lovely reunion, all Daryl would have had to do was tell Carol that Negan had killed both Glenn and Abraham and Carol would have thrown herself into the fight, no questions asked. Daryl couldn’t bring himself to do it, however. Moreover, after his conversation with Morgan, it appeared that Morgan was even more adamant in his refusal to advise Ezekiel to go to war.