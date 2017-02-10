There is an appropriate time and place to say the word “penis.” Like at the doctor’s office, for instance, or when explaining to a child how babies are made. Those are literally just two out of countless examples. Most people however, would agree that live television, on a relatively wholesome morning news and talk show, is not the appropriate time or place to say the word “penis,” but then again Lena Dunham is not most people.

Dunham sat down with Maria Shriver to promote the sixth and final season of Girls on Friday morning, who remarked that she had gotten a chance to preview the first three episodes of the upcoming season, which premieres on Sunday. Not skipping a beat, Dunham said, “You saw a penis, right?” Clearly flustered, Shriver stuttered back, “Well, I saw more than that, I saw, yeah, you caught me there for a second, I’m not sure you’re allowed to say that on television!”

Like she didn’t know exactly what she was doing, Dunham made a big show of apologizing, but at least Shriver was able to throw back some shade by telling her, “That’s the difference between generations, I wasn’t brought up talking like that.”

Uh, so in others news, it sounds like this season is finally going to feature some male full frontal action? At least it seems like they’re going out with a bang.