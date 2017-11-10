Getty Image

Following the New York Times article detailing allegations of sexual misconduct directed at Louis C.K., many in Hollywood were quick to speak out against the comedian and denounce his behavior. However, it appears that his career will likely take a hit as well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has dropped C.K. completely, saying in a statement:

“Louis C.K. will no longer be participating in the Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs, which will be presented live on HBO on November 18. In addition, HBO is removing Louis C.K.’s past projects from its On Demand services.”

These past projects include the series Lucky Louie and three comedy specials. Additionally, his status at FX, where he is involved with a number of projects, is also unsure. While the network hasn’t made an official decision, they too released a statement regarding the Times piece.

“We are obviously very troubled by the allegations about Louis C.K. published in The New York Times today. The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our 5 shows produced together over the past 8 years… That said, the matter is currently under review.”

The premiere of C.K.’s new film I Love You, Daddy was also cancelled, and the release schedule of the film is now unclear.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)