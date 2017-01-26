In his SNL monologue, first-time host Aziz Ansari compared Donald Trump supporters to selectively forgetful fans of singer Chris Brown. “I’m sure there’s a lot of people voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown,” he joked, “where it’s like, ‘Hey, man! I’m just here for the tunes. I’m just here for the tunes. I don’t know about that other stuff. I just like the dancing and the music. I don’t condone the extracurriculars.’ If you think about it, Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics.”
Well, Chris Brown thought about it, and he’s pissed, as did actor Michael Rapaport, and he’s also upset. And they both had tasteless responses. Brown instructed “ALADDIN” to “HOP OFF MY D*CK,” while Rapaport went with the tried-and-true “everyone is so politically correct these days” route. He also threw in a “obviously, nobody supports beating women” for good measure.
While speaking on his I Am Rapaport podcast, the Justified star said, “Aziz Ansari, who the f*ck do you think you are? Why are you dragging [Chris Brown] through the mud? Who are you to talk about him?” He continued:
“Obviously, nobody supports beating women. OK. This guy has obviously suffered, you see all the trouble he has and all the trouble that surrounds him. He’s definitely dealing with some sh*t and dealing with his own personal demons. But Aziz Ansari, you are one of these holier-than-thou political correct police. This little f*ck. Mr. Racial, he’s like Mr. Provocative… He’s like, ‘Oh, the brown people this.’ He’s always talking about the brown people and I get that he tries to be racially provocative. He is racially provocative…
If you watch his show Masters of None… Aziz Ansari, Mr. F*cking Racially Provocative, Mr. F*cking Button Pusher, politically correct judger, has never seen a white girl he hasn’t liked. This guy, every single girl on his show that he’s with, white girls. You ain’t never saw a white girl you didn’t like, did you Mr. Brown Guy?… F*ck you, you little politically correct f*ck, you. I’m not saying he’s not funny. I’m not saying he’s not talented. And I’m not saying his voice isn’t warranted, but you are not holier than thou.” (Via)
Remember when Michael Rapaport was a comedian? I don’t think he does.
Is he having flashbacks to Higher Learning?
This from the guy who had a restraining order against him from a woman.
I always had an unreasoning dislike of Rappaport. For years I couldn’t figure out why I didn’t like him. Other actors I respect seem to like him. He’s in lots of good movies.
I’d like to thank him for finally going out of his way to justify my dislike.
Wow he really got irrationally angry that Aziz dated a white girl on his TV show, didn’t he? What exactly was supposed to be the point? That Aziz is racist for not exclusively limiting himself to dating Indian women on his TV show?
My memory of Rapport stops at Zebrahead
Ha ha ha go fuck yourself Michael Rapaport.
I’m confused. What’s the point he’s trying to make?