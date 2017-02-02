Netflix’s Most Promising New Original Shows Of 2017

02.02.17

Netflix

Netflix is not content to release one or two television series a month, which is arguably enough to justify anyone’s monthly subscription fee. The company released close to 50 series in 2016, and plans to continue upping its original series production in 2017. In addition to returning series like Orange Is the New Black, House of Cards, Daredevil, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, here’s a look at the most promising 12 new series they will add into their programming mix in 2017.

Santa Clarita Diet

From Victor Fresco, the showrunner behind Better Off Ted, the Santa Clarita Diet of the title is actually a reference to cannibalism. Drew Barrymore stars as Sheila and Timothy Olyphant (Justified) as Joel, married real estate agents whose lives take a dark turn when Sheila dies. By “dark turn,” they mean: Sheila turns into a zombie. She has to maintain her marriage, parent her daughter, and keep her real estate business running (with competition from a rival real-estate agent played by Nathan Fillion) while also finding a source of human flesh. Patton Oswalt and Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) also recur in the 10-episode series. Santa Clarita Diet debuts on February 3rd.

