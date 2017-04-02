Adult Swim

We haven’t been able to enjoy new Rick and Morty since October 2015. So much has changed since then. Trump is president, series creator Dan Harmon bought a gun, and now the mayor of Harmontown is working out on an elliptical machine. Maybe that’s why we have new Rick and Morty hijinx finally — Dan Harmon’s fatalism.

Or maybe this is all just a weird anti-April Fool’s joke that is confusing everybody. Yes, this is real. It’s all streaming on AdultSwim.com right here and it’s also on Cartoon Network if you’re someone who has one of those old-school cable TV packages.

Here’s further proof we’re getting the first episode of season 3 right now, on a loop:

Anyone watching this episode? I thought you all wanted season 3? RUN DON'T WALK TO ADULT SWIM! OOOO EEEEEEEE. #freerick #szechuansauce — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) April 2, 2017

Naturally, the internet is freaking the hell out from this genius reverse April Fool’s joke (we’ve now hit the point in which releasing something real on 4/1 is more confusing than anything):