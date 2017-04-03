Ranking The Most Gruesome Deaths On The Walking Dead

‘Preacher’ Gets A Season 2 Promo That Won’t Let You Forget It’s One Of The Weirdest Shows On TV

04.02.17

As if you needed a reminder that Preacher is one of the weirdest and refreshing shows on TV today, AMC dropped the official season 2 teaser in our laps for a quick look at the madness we can expect in season 2. We get a glimpse of Jessie, Cassidy and Tulip enjoying a violent police chase, an intense shootout, the theological battle between the divine and mortals in an effort to find a disappearing god, and a strange-looking dalmatian — all set to Dexy’s Midnight Runners ‘Come on Eileen.’ It’s fun. It’s Preacher.

Fans of Garth Ennis’ books are probably aware that season 2 of Preacher should begin right where the graphic novels start, so we’ll be heading into more familiar territory than where Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg took us last season (Garth Ennis is fine with these changes, by the way).

Hopefully, now that we’ve caught up to the source material, the show is more consistent. The first season, although fun, was kind of uneven and left many wondering if the look back at the lives of the main characters was even necessary. Do we really need to know the nuance and dimensions of Arseface? We’ll find out soon enough.

Oh, and now that ‘Come on Eileen‘ is sufficiently stuck in your head, here’s this for ya. You might need it:

