The first season of AMC’s Preacher got us familiar with the former criminal/current man of the cloth Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) as he struggled to make a life for himself with his congregation in Annville, Texas. For the second season, Jesse is hitting the road along with his on again/off again partner Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joe Gilgun), a hard-drinking vampire. Their mission? Burn asphalt, find God, and steer clear of the hot-in-pursuit Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish) in the process.

To help water your anticipation for the second season of Preacher, here’s a look at just a few of the reasons why you’d want to leave the world in ash and ride shotgun with Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy.

They’re Not Going To Bullsh*t You

Trust is a big part of the bond that has to be forged when you’re looking to share some windshield time. The last thing you need beside you is someone who is going to bullsh*t you. Jesse may have a checkered past (to say the least), but it’s clear that he’s a man of his word, or at least he tries damn hard to be one.

Sure, he might not fit the mold of the kind of guy you’re used to seeing deliver a sermon on Sunday mornings thanks to his slept under a pew and seen-sh*t attitude, but he’s damn sure a guy with clear conviction who did his best to look out for his congregation — while he could, at least. And he’s be damn sure to do right by you if you were sidekicking it.

They Like To Blow Sh*t Up

Not to make light of the fact that the entire town of Annville is wiped off the map by the end of Preacher’s first season, but explosions are a little bit of a second nature to Jesse and company. When we first meet Tulip, she whips up a gun (that’s capable of taking out a helicopter) out of nothing more than some common household items.

When you’re the road, you’re going to contend with a lot of boredom. Nothing can help brighten up that monotony more than the occasional explosion. Once Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy leave the smoldering hole in the ground that used to be Annville in their rearview mirror, the good times are just getting started.

After all, keeping things lit doesn’t just mean a Dexy’s Midnight Runners cassette tape cued up. This is the kind of fam that takes that literally.