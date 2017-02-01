Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The night before the inauguration, actor Robert De Niro roasted Donald Trump with a series of fake mean tweets about himself composed in the then president-elect’s style. “De Niro’s career is a disaster. Pathetic,” read one. “De Niro should give back his Oscars. Voting was rigged,” exclaimed another. Nearly two weeks have passed since then, but that didn’t stop De Niro and Late Night host Seth Meyers from reliving the former’s glee at getting another chance to vilify the presidential candidate he campaigned against.

“You went on stage at a protest rally and you had written some… by the way, it’s very likely that Donald Trump would eventually write these about you,” said Meyers. “Hopefully you’ll avoid the real ones, but the fake ones are a lot of fun. It’s going to be… we live in interesting times.”

“We sure do,” laughed De Niro, who — as it turns out — hasn’t been targeted by the president’s preferred method of communication yet. (Neither “De Niro” nor its often mistyped cousin, “DeNiro” were found in @realDonaldTrump’s history. Not even the wishful misspelling “DiNiro” was included among the wreckage.) Though as Meyers rightfully cautioned his guest, per his own experience, the real mean tweets will surely follow at some point during the next four years.

(Via The Hill)