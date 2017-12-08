Getty Image

On the heels of news that Johnny Galecki is set to reprise his role of David Healy in ABC’s highly-anticipated Roseanne revival comes word that two other fan-favorites are coming back. TV Line reports that Estelle Parsons will return as Roseanne and Jackie’s mother Beverly Harris (a.k.a Craftmatic Adjustable Bev, a.k.a. Non-Alcoholic Beverage) as well as Sandra Bernhard, who will be reprising her role as Nancy Bartlett.

Parsons, who is now 90 (!!!), by the way, will reportedly appear in two of the revival’s episodes, while Bernhard will appear in just one. Parsons and Bernhard join Galecki, as previously mentioned, in addition to original cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson, and Sarah Chalke — who originally played Becky #2, but will be debuting as a new mystery character in the upcoming revival. Whitney Cummings will be executive producing and ABC even brought back original writer Norm Macdonald, who has apparently written for eight of the episodes.



ABC has yet to set a premiere date for the revival, which will now consist of nine total episodes, but it is expected to run in early 2018. Back in October, the official Roseanne Twitter account shared a photo of the first cast table read, if you weren’t already feeling warm and fuzzy with nostalgia.

#Roseanne is coming back to ABC in 2018! Here's a look at the first table read! pic.twitter.com/Nzh8Pn7vK4 — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) October 17, 2017

(Via TV Line)