It hasn’t been officially confirmed that Rosie O’Donnell will portray Steve Bannon during this Saturday’s Saturday Night Live episode, but the comedian just made a major Twitter change that is leading people to believe the deal is all but done. Earlier in the week, O’Donnell was more than ready and excited to leap into the role and now she’s changed her Twitter profile picture to a photo of her photoshopped as Bannon himself.
They really shouldn’t do this. Trump and everyone associated with him are awful. But she and Trump have a well document personal history and it just feels cheap to me to cast someone that has feuded with him in the past. Stunt casting and then using their own factual statements against them is “satire.” Putting Rosie O’Donnel in the show would basically be the “hit job” he always cries it is.