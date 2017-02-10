ABC

It hasn’t been officially confirmed that Rosie O’Donnell will portray Steve Bannon during this Saturday’s Saturday Night Live episode, but the comedian just made a major Twitter change that is leading people to believe the deal is all but done. Earlier in the week, O’Donnell was more than ready and excited to leap into the role and now she’s changed her Twitter profile picture to a photo of her photoshopped as Bannon himself.