Tonight, professionally cheery media fixture Ryan Seacrest will usher in 2017 alongside presumed contest winner Jenny McCarthy and a collection of musical guests at Times Square. On Friday, the American Idol (R.I.P.) host found himself trapped in an elevator beneath the Times Square ball. He escaped, mind you. If he didn’t, this would be strangest way to learn that Brian Dunkleman is secretly a criminal mastermind.

Seacrest was on his way to Good Morning America with a collection of staffers when the elevator issue hit. Likely better to get it out of the way now, we suppose.

“I will tell you this, if you’ve ever been stuck in an elevator, it’s funny and cute for about 10 minutes,” observed Seacrest when he reached his destination. “And then about 20 minutes in, it’s not so funny anymore. But thank you to the fire department who came and rescued us and pried those doors open.”

we made it out of the elevator! thx to the #FDNY #RockinEve @goodmorningamerica @officialnyre A video posted by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:11am PST

Provided there isn’t a last second change of plans, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017 will not feature an Seacrest trapped in the elevator. The NYE special is instead going with a lineup that features Mariah Carey and DNCE. Seacrest has also noted that a tribute to George Michael will be included in the broadcast.

“We have lost a lot of entertainment legends this year and so many of us were saddened by the recent loss of George Michael,” shared Seacrest when speaking with Billboard. “We hope by showcasing Wham!’s first appearance on American Bandstand in 1983 in a special tribute during the broadcast will remind everyone of his talents, and how he loved sharing them with the world.”

