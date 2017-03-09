Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Yesterday marked the first ever “Day Without A Woman” strike which coincided with International Woman’s Day and also just happened to be on the same day as a brand new episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Before Bee got into the intricacies of Scott Walker’s depressingly bland food choices, she gave a glimpse of what her show would be like if none of the women who run it showed up to work. Which is to say, no audience, because the audience coordinator was on strike, as well as all the writers and producers, researchers, digital department, the control room, hair and makeup, and her stage manager — leaving the existing male staff to come up with … *shudder* … sports jokes.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry, are you saying it’s the Day Without A Woman and nobody told me?” Bee demanded. “I am out of here,” she huffed, before ripping off her suit jacket and storming off stage.

Of course, in all seriousness, Wednesday’s show was likely pretaped before A Day Without A Woman, but in honor of the momentous occasion the Full Frontal Twitter account dropped the below fire tweet, which was apparently retweeted by Hillary Clinton and then deleted shortly thereafter.