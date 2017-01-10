The 10 Scariest Shows On Netflix Streaming Right Now, Ranked

Last Updated: January 10th
Scary TV shows are few and far between. The TV format and horror genre fight one another on a foundational level: Longevity is the chief property of serial TV storytelling and horror is fueled by dead characters. Sustaining a high-stakes lethal premise over the course of ten episodes, let alone multiple seasons, is no easy feat. Some of the programs listed below have devised workarounds for this structural issue by foregrounding a more traditional procedural format and adorning the episodes with horror around the fringes (pun intended). Others keep themselves vital by dynamiting their basic premise at the conclusion of every season and beginning anew after the hiatus.
Making a scary show is tough enough, and making a scary show that’s also compelling entertainment is practically a minor miracle. That’s reflected in the selection of Netflix‘s content library, too — subscribers can browse through pages and pages of dramas and comedies, while the ‘Horror TV Shows’ section encompasses a handful of options. But that small sampling contains quite a few certified gems, not to mention some terrifying programs that don’t quite fall under the horror umbrella. Read on for a reader’s digest of the scariest shows on Netflix currently lurking in wait for you to watch, and know that there’s no shame in sleeping with a night light.
This will be replete with spoilers, so read at your own discretion.
10. Stranger Things (2016)
The Duffer Bros.’ loving tribute to the ’80s absolutely exploded when Netflix put it up over the summer, but if you haven’t seen it yet, there’s a lot more to it than just fondly remembering the heyday of Madonna and Eggos. The show’s first season follows Dustin, Mike, and Lucas as they search for their friend Will, mysteriously vanished from Hawkins, IN. They find a strange girl who claims to know where Will is, but quickly fall afoul of government agents, dark forces, and panicked parents, particularly Winona Ryder’s career-relaunching turn as Will’s mother.
NONE of these are scary, some are good but far from scary
I clicked on this page simply because of the horrifying clown in the picture. Which show is that from?
American Horror Story season 4
American Horror Story…scary…
No.
No mention of Attack on Titan? That show is goddamn traumatizing.
Dead set is frigging amazing. I watched each episode in like 6 part youtube videos years ago. Cant wait to rewatch it.
Also black mirror is a mindfuck.
The episode of Black Mirror that’s about people pedaling exercise bikes to earn “merits” and generate electricity for the rich people is the scariest goddamn thing I’ve ever seen.
ho-hum, been there/done that. but thanks for turning me on to DarkNet – never even heard of it :)
The eponymous episode to feature Tooms on X-Files was damn scary for the time.
The Walking Dead is not scary…
Bruhhh like fr lol they rated it #5 scariest TV show on Netflix. 😂😂😂
Not to be a doggone diggity dick, but that image of the dude with the shit over his eyes is from the Showtime series “Dark Net,” not the Netflix-hosted movie “Darknet.” That said, Darknet seems pretty cool nonetheless.
Dark Net is pretty awesome too, kinda like a documentary version of Black Mirror.
I thought “Home” was creepy, but, at the time, I recall finding “Firewalker” more disturbing. The idea of Cordyceps-for-people is pretty damn terrifying, and the whole episode is a closed environment homage to movies like The Thing.
I just started re watching, i will always remember the “home” episode. I think the episode with the satanic teachers “die hand die” will always scare me the most.
That episode was also pretty funny, as I recall. “Goodbye. It’s been nice working with you!”
@wordweary
Have you played The Last of Us?