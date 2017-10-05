Only One Person Would Talk To Sean Spicer Backstage At The Emmys And It Was Sadly Adorable

#Emmys #Emmys 2017
Managing Editor, Trending
10.04.17

Sean Spicer’s appearance at the Emmys was a bit of a controversial moment for a few reasons. While it was shocking to see the former White House Press Secretary show up to make light of his short career in the briefing room, it also seemed like they were trying place him on a path to rehabilitate his image. It was a troubling moment, but apparently some of the reactions backstage in the green room weren’t the same as what we saw on television — or in the many, many selfies that were taken backstage.

According to Billy Eichner’s appearance on Conan Wednesday, the first time Emmy “insider” got to watch Spicer in the green room and noticed that nobody would talk to him. This was far different from what we saw in the many photos from the evening, but there was one soul brave enough to step up and chat with the former RNC strategist and that was THE Young Sheldon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emmys#Emmys 2017
TAGSBilly EichnerEMMYSemmys 2017Sean SpicerYoung Sheldon

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP