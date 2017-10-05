Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sean Spicer’s appearance at the Emmys was a bit of a controversial moment for a few reasons. While it was shocking to see the former White House Press Secretary show up to make light of his short career in the briefing room, it also seemed like they were trying place him on a path to rehabilitate his image. It was a troubling moment, but apparently some of the reactions backstage in the green room weren’t the same as what we saw on television — or in the many, many selfies that were taken backstage.

According to Billy Eichner’s appearance on Conan Wednesday, the first time Emmy “insider” got to watch Spicer in the green room and noticed that nobody would talk to him. This was far different from what we saw in the many photos from the evening, but there was one soul brave enough to step up and chat with the former RNC strategist and that was THE Young Sheldon.