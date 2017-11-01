‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Takes Down John Kelly’s Claim That The Civil War Could’ve Been Prevented With Compromise

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said today that “the lack of ability to compromise led to the Civil War.” This has led to various historians making examples of the very compromises that were offered before and after the north and south split. Ta-Nehisi Coates reminded Twitter that there was the Three Fifths Compromise, the Missouri Compromise and the Kansas-Nebraska Act, just to name a few. Over 65 percent of those negotiations even have the word “compromise” in them.

It’s easy to track down the many “compromises” that were rejected by the Confederacy, but even Sarah Huckabee-Sanders doubled-down on the rhetoric from the White House, saying “I don’t know that I’m going to get into debating the Civil War, but I do know that many historians, including Shelby Foote in Ken Burns’ famous Civil War documentary, agree that a failure to compromise was a cause of the Civil War. There are a lot of historians that think that and there are a lot of different versions of those compromises.”

She could’ve said: “slavery is morally unacceptable” and been done with it, but hey. Now we at least get a mini-history lesson with some fire in a Minute of Fury from Late Night with Seth Meyers writer Amber.

