Alec Baldwin Tries To Boss Mike Pence Around On ‘SNL,’ But Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction

#SNL
10.14.17 54 mins ago

With Saturday Night Live consistently going to the ever-deep Donald Trump well, and Alec Baldwin wondering if his portrayal of the President is making him too “cuddly,” we went into the third episode of SNL season 43 wondering if they’d switch it up a bit after last week’s Jason Aldean appearance which honored the victims of the Las Vegas massacre.

At a rally at “Harrass-burg,” Pennsylvania, Trump addresses his piece by piece deconstruction of the Obama administrations legacy, from undercutting Obamacare, to “ripping out all the vegetables in Michelle Obama’s garden.” Then the NFL protests were addressed.

Mike Pence is shown briefly at a Pacers game with “Mother,” then he quickly, at the behest of Trump, leaves when a single player protests. Trump says Pence’s Colts season tickets are getting donated to Puerto Rico, the winners just have to fly themselves to Indianapolis because at some point, “they need to do something for themselves.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSKumail NanjianiSNL

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP