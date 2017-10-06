Stephen Colbert And Nick Kroll’s #PuberMe Campaign Raised $1 Million For Hurricane Relief In Puerto Rico

#Stephen Colbert
Features Writer
10.05.17

In the wake of Hurricane Maria’s devastation in Puerto Rico, Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll launched the #PuberMe Twitter campaign, encouraging celebrities to share pictures from their awkward childhoods as a way to raise money for disaster relief. With this campaign, each celebrity photo could result in a $1000 donation. Some truly excellent tweets came their way, proving that even professionally beautiful people had rough patches.

