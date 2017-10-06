In the wake of Hurricane Maria’s devastation in Puerto Rico, Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll launched the #PuberMe Twitter campaign, encouraging celebrities to share pictures from their awkward childhoods as a way to raise money for disaster relief. With this campaign, each celebrity photo could result in a $1000 donation. Some truly excellent tweets came their way, proving that even professionally beautiful people had rough patches.
Stephen Colbert And Nick Kroll’s #PuberMe Campaign Raised $1 Million For Hurricane Relief In Puerto Rico
There is one comment
Great, add it to the mountain of supplies the US delivered that hasn’t been moved due to PR truckdriver union. It’s a mess down there and I’m not referring to the damage from the hurricane.