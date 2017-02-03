NETFLIX

Super Bowl commercials can be split into four categories: beer, cars, things that aren’t beer or cans, and movie trailers. For Sunday’s big game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, we’ve already seen teasers for Ghost In the Shell and Transformers: The Last Knight, and football fans can expect to see footage from Life, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and maybe Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. But everyone should also look out for a trailer for a — record scratch — TV show: Netflix’s Stranger Things.

According to Entertainment Weekly, “Stranger Things will air the first teaser for its highly anticipated second season during the massive sports event.” Will it involve Dustin dressed like a Ghostbuster (as seen below)? You bet. He’s definitely the Peter Venkman of the group. Anyway, the photo also confirms that season two will take place in 1984 (specifically, after June 8), the year Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Gremlins, and Police Academy were released. Eleven’s going to be doing her Michael Winslow impression all season, isn’t she? There’s another reason for the time jump, though.

“You have to jump a year,” co-creator Matt Duffer said. “Because like Gaten [Matarazzo], his voice has already dropped quite a bit, to the point where we couldn’t even do ADR with him. We had to pitch it way up… so we’re going to skip a year. They’ll be a year older and all their changes they’re going through, we’ll take that into account and kind of work that into the show.” One day, they’re dressed like Ghostbusters; the next, they’re seeing Porky’s Revenge.