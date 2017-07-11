‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Gets An Apocalyptic Poster And New Premiere Date

Finn Wolfhard (with a name like that, I’m still convinced he’s the villain in an ’80s ski comedy) teased that Stranger Things season two will be “more horror orientated” and “disturbing.” He’s not kidding: take a look at the poster Netflix just released; it’s like a Stephen King-meets-H. P. Lovecraft nightmare, with the All-American boys on bikes on the bottom (King) and a horrifying new monster in an apocalyptic swirl of clouds and lightning on top (Lovecraft).

The poster also reveals a new premiere date: October 27, not October 31 as was previously announced. That gives you plenty of time to put together a topical costume before heading out on Halloween. You can do better than putting on Dustin’s hat or holding a box of Eggo waffles like Eleven.

