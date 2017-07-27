From ‘Full House’ To ‘Boy Meets World’: TGIF’s Golden Age Shows, Ranked

Getty Image

When you were a child of the ’90s, teachers and parents may have presided over your life Monday through Friday, but once that clock struck 8 p.m., it was goodbye oppression and hello TGIF sitcom hilarity. No more pencils. No more books. And no more silly limericks, either. Friday nights from 8 to 10 was your time. (And, apparently, it can be again on Hulu with a freshly announced deal to stream some of these shows.)

As any self-respecting child of the ’80s or ’90s will tell you, the golden age of TGIF was from 1989 to 2000. Sorry, Hope & Faith. No offense, Last Man Standing. You may have inhabited the time slot, but you’ll never truly be TGIF. For 12 years, we were blessed with a spate of sitcoms like Full House, Family Matters, and Perfect Strangers that we could rely on, and a bevy of characters we would grow to love. Eventually, that sweet intoxicating elixir of television consistency came to an end.

Sure, we all have questions. Whatever happened to the predictability of TGIF? Will there ever be a second time around? I don’t know. All we can really hope for as we wander down this road we call life is to read a bit of good news on the newspaper page.

Wanna have some fun? I’ll show you how it’s done with this comprehensive ranking of TGIF sitcoms from least impactful to most!