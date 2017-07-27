From ‘Full House’ To ‘Boy Meets World’: TGIF’s Golden Age Shows, Ranked

When you were a child of the ’90s, teachers and parents may have presided over your life Monday through Friday, but once that clock struck 8 p.m., it was goodbye oppression and hello TGIF sitcom hilarity. No more pencils. No more books. And no more silly limericks, either. Friday nights from 8 to 10 was your time. (And, apparently, it can be again on Hulu with a freshly announced deal to stream some of these shows.)
As any self-respecting child of the ’80s or ’90s will tell you, the golden age of TGIF was from 1989 to 2000. Sorry, Hope & Faith. No offense, Last Man Standing. You may have inhabited the time slot, but you’ll never truly be TGIF. For 12 years, we were blessed with a spate of sitcoms like Full House, Family Matters, and Perfect Strangers that we could rely on, and a bevy of characters we would grow to love. Eventually, that sweet intoxicating elixir of television consistency came to an end.
Sure, we all have questions. Whatever happened to the predictability of TGIF? Will there ever be a second time around? I don’t know. All we can really hope for as we wander down this road we call life is to read a bit of good news on the newspaper page.
Wanna have some fun? I’ll show you how it’s done with this comprehensive ranking of TGIF sitcoms from least impactful to most!
Peak Topanga was unstoppable… also boy meets world had a ton of other hotties (brittany murphy, keri russell, jennifer love hewitt, linda cardelinni, mena suvari, etc. etc.)
Also wanted to comment on an episode of Dinosaurs where the “food” critters in the fridge escape and hold the family hostage and try to eat them. Scared the hell outta me!
Yeah Dinosaurs was actually pretty intense. I mean the episode where they threw the old people in the volcano? Jesus.
Those fucking Savage boys absolutely dominated a generation’s childhood. And they didn’t even have the luxury of being twins.
….I’m looking at you, Olsens.
Truth. Bastards got Winnie Cooper AND Topanga.
Yep. Boy Meets World owned. And still, relatively, holds up today.
BMW wasn’t a great sitcom, but Topanga alone drives it to the top. By that logic, though, Step by Step should be higher. Some real talent on that show from Suzanne Somers on down.
My Top Five
5) Step By Step
4) Sabrina the Teenage Witch
3) Full House
2) Family Matters
1) Boy Meets World
I like Teen Angel and I won’t apologize for it.
nor should you
I blame Marsha Brady for leaving half way through the series.
I’m fairly positive I wasted unborn babies as a 15 year old to the girls of Just the 10 of Us more than a few times.
Also My Two Dads, which may or may not have been TGIF. I don’t recall, but Stacy Keenan (who’s name I sometimes confuse with Stacy Keach) certainly earned most-favoured-status as my TV mastabatory partner.
Stacy Keach, on the other hand, did not.
Unless i’ve got them backwards, again. It’s all so confusing.
Stacy Keach was/is an adonis!
YUP
Maybe my tastes have matured, but after watching the theme song vid, I decided the younger sister is kinda hot! Google tells me, she was also the oldest of the actresses (older than the Nightmare on Elm Street chick).
Speaking of which, did you know both that girl and the blonde were in Freddy movies? She was in part 4. And if memory serves me, I think Freddy shrunk her, put her in a roach motel, and squashed her!
Did you know that the young brother is a TV director now? You may have heard the show’s he’s directed: Mad Men, Always Sunny, and Fargo.
Did you know that Drexels Class was awesome? The youngest daughter was on it. She grew up to be soccer mom hot. She was in a sorority and banged a lot of guys in college too (citation needed).
The smart one with the glasses and the curvy redhead were the winners on that show. I don’t remember enough about who any of them are to correlate with your Where Are They Now? post, but it’s a moot point.
I might hit youtube and red rocket a few nostalgics out tonight.
Jamie Lunar might have the been the source of my first boner.
@My Head Hurts And she looked damn good in Better Call Saul
Television today is better.
Whoa, is this the opposite to those youtube “I’m 12 and I love this show” comments?
I think I’m a bit older than most of you. Perfect Strangers is still my favorite. Best line-up for me is: Full House, Perfect Strangers, Family Matters (which was a Perfect Strangers spin-off, as Harriett worked in Balki and Larry’s building), and Step By Step (Suzanne Somers was a MILF before the acronym was invented).
Maybe because I’m just a bit too old (born 1977), but I have never seen a full episode of any TGIF show. This despite “Just the 10 of Us” and “Step by Step” had a number of aspects that, just like MagSeven above, my penis would have been a huge fan of.
1. Suzanne Somers
2. Topanga
3. Jamie Luner
4. Holly Robinson-Peete
5a. Ma Dinosaur
5b. Bob Eucker
What were we ranking again?
You forgot later-years Christine Lakin… that girls grew up fast.
1. Loni Anderson
2. Gordon Jump
This dude was born to write this post.
Dinosaur had one of the most emotional finales. That episode would stand up to any drama
I’d rank Just The Ten of Us hgiher solely for the spank factor of the blond and busty redhead.
Also Mr Belvedere not cracking top 10 is heresy.
Correct. I also spilled babbies to Kitten or whatever her name was on that show.
As a kid there were really only 3-4 primetime blocks I watched. Fox on Sunday nights, ABC TGIF and NBC Thursday. I think Wednesday was when WB had their block of programming I watched, mainly for Nikki Cox/Unhappily Ever After.
BMW is the only show that probably holds up from TGIF but even as a kid I remember feeling like the show went off the rails once Eric and Shawn moved in together. Mainly because the character of Eric went full-retard, I can’t even say he was flanderized because it wasn’t so much an exaggeration as it was a complete 180 from how he originally behaved. The show evolved into something meta and wackier after originally being a pretty grounded show.
I liked Teen Angel but maybe I just liked watching Maureen McCormick.
Still had Topanga.
Damn, Sasha Mitchell was the best part about Step by Step. He was the human counterpart to Michelangelo from TMNT: a California Valley surfer dude that can whoop some ass. That show went downhill after he left and it had the Jump the Shark trifecta: add a kid, Balki replacing Cody, and Dana and Rich hooking up.
underrated indeed!
While I’m at it, there’s no way Perfect Strangers doesn’t crack the top five. You monster.
Well he did underestimate the value of Eric Mathews, so yea, monster.
Shouldn’t Fresh Prince of Bel-Air been on this list? Just curious
No. It was on NBC not ABC. TGIF was ABCs gimmick.
Oh I see. Thanks!
That was NBC. And I think it was on Monday nights?
Too bad after Step by Step, Patrick Duffy could only find work as Scuzzlebutt’s leg.
“Cory, Shawn, Topanga, and, to a lesser extent, Eric.”????? NO ERIC FIRST, then everyone else .
Topanga, Topanga, Topanga. Question: Would the show have been as good without her??
Tough question. VERY tough question.
It was almost as if she was meant for that role. I mean, yeah they could of found another chick but, idk if the magic would of been the same.
Those 3 just clicked together. It was almost as if they were real life friends.
That’s a great long answer. The short answer is f*ck no.
Can you imagine how puberty must have felt like for Matt Shankman, working alongside the actresses who played his older sisters? Dude’s hormones must have felt like when the Hulk transforms.
I would say:
5) Sabrina, The Teenage Witch
4) Perfect Strangers
3) Boy Meets World
2) Full House
1) Family Matters
Family Matters is #1 by a Topanga’s chest-sized margin.
Topanga was solid, but Gia from Full House beats her out any day of the week.
I always disliked Boy meets World as a kid.
My favorite from this list were Dinosaurs, Sabrina, Step by Step and Full House.
Keep in mind over a decade of pot use has left my brain an empty vessel but didn’t Step by Step debut with Urkel flying into their kitchen? I mean that’s gotta be the mother of all leads.
I was about 11 or 12 when the started airing Boy Meets World in Finland under the name “Isojen poikien leikit” (direct translation Big Boys’ Games). I couldn’t believe my luck. “They’re going to show porn at 1 pm on a Sunday?!?! Best day ever”
So my equally horny and clueless friend avoided our parents (this part might have included ninja tricks) and sneaked off to watch the show. Long story short, I have never been so disappointed in my life.
I watched the show for years though and grew up with the kids, so the story does have a happy ending of sorts.
“Friday nights from 8 to 10 was your time.”
You would never find any of these shows airing after 8pm on British terrestrial TV (note I said terrestrial). Pity.