Getty Image

Donald Trump‘s inauguration speech was a very dark and nationalistic spiel, inspiring former President George W. Bush to exclaim “That was some weird sh*t.” Truly it was a harbinger of things to come for the Trump presidency, which has been one of the most contentious in recent memory. As we come up on the one year mark, Trump is gearing up to make his first State Of The Union speech on January 30, and if you’re going to need a little comedic catharsis, Comedy Central has you covered.

Following the speech, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and The Opposition with Jordan Klepper will both be airing live shows at 11:00 pm and 11:30 pm EST respectively. According to Variety, “both shows will simulcast the first segment of their live episodes via Facebook Live. The hosts intend to use the moment to offer instant analysis and commentary on the event.”

The Daily Show took this approach during the 2016 election, with live shows following the Republican and Democratic national conventions, the presidential and vice presidential debates, and on election night, with Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert doing live shows at key moments during the 2016 election as well. This will be the first time that The Opposition is given a shot at live coverage.

Whether you want someone to help you make sense of what you just witnessed or need to laugh to keep from crying, this sounds like a pretty safe bet for any post-speech mood.

(Via Variety)