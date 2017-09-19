HBO Has Already Renewed ‘The Deuce’ For A Second Season

HBO

HBO announced on Tuesday that Times Square-in-the-seedy 1970s drama The Deuce has been picked up for a second season.

“We are thrilled to continue our creative collaboration with master storytellers David Simon and George Pelecanos,” said HBO’s president of programming Casey Bloys. “Their unique gift for immersing the audience in their dark and edgy worlds brings a brilliant verisimilitude unlike any other. With the remarkably talented Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Franco leading an exceptional cast, we look forward to delving deeper as this captivating story evolves.” Bloys didn’t mention “pretty pimp” Method Man by name, because he didn’t need to: Method Man’s exceptionality goes without saying.

Showrunner Simon, who also created The Wire and Treme and wrote Generation Kill and The Corner for HBO, added, “Everyone involved with this project is genuinely grateful to HBO for the chance to take the narrative where it needs to go. We knew the theme and purpose of the story, but there are many people in the entertainment industry who might not have it told, or worse, would have told it for the wrong reasons. HBO is a serious outfit. And they don’t scare.” They’re also very chill when it comes to full frontal nudity.

Wait. Hold on. It took two episodes for The Deuce to be renewed for season two? Somewhere out there, Jim Carrey is going nuts (more than usual).