NBC Makes A Great Choice By Renewing ‘The Good Place’ For Season 2

#The Good Place
Senior Pop Culture Editor
01.30.17 3 Comments
good-place

NBC

The debut season of The Good PlaceNBC’s best comedy since the glory days of Community, Parks and Recreation, The Office, and 30 Rock — ended in a great place. The season finale twist (our review) was as wildly unexpected as it was hilariously delightful, and it would have been a real shame if the sitcom, from Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Michael Schur, hadn’t been picked up for season two. Thankfully, NBC, the “pobody’s nerfect” of networks, renewed The Good Place for a full-season order of 13 episodes.

“Mike Schur has always had one of the most fertile and imaginative minds in comedy, but what he brought us with the first season of The Good Place was just extraordinary,” NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “We absolutely can’t wait to see where these characters go, literally, in season two. A big thank you to Mike, the writers and cast for delivering a series in which we all take such enormous pride.”

The Good Place wasn’t a huge hit — it averaged 6.1 million viewers overall in L+7 — but it’s the kind of the show that should return strong, thanks to positive word of mouth, a supportive cast (including MVP D’Arcy Carden as Janet), and availability on Hulu. There’s no word on when season two will premiere, but let’s meet at Stupid Nick’s Wing Dump when it’s back, deal?

NBC

TOPICS#The Good Place
TAGSNBCThe Good Place
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, Simpsons referencer

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 7 hours ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 4 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP