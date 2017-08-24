HBO

There are still two scenes from the Game of Thrones‘ season seven teasers and trailers we haven’t seen yet: Sansa saying, “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives,” and a lens-flared figure unsheathing his sword in what appears to be the Dragonpit. The common assumption is that it’s Sandor “The Hound” Clegane and that he’s preparing — at long last — to face his brother, Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane, in what fans are calling the Cleganebowl. Based on the finale teaser, we know both siblings will be in attendance for Cersei and Jon Snow’s very awkward meeting — if it’s ever going to happen, it’s going to happen then.

And if it does happen then, The Mountain is certain he’ll win.

When asked by Entertainment Weekly if he thinks the Clegane boys will ever fight, notorious muscular human Hafþór Júlíus “Thor” Björnsson replied, “That’s definitely something I would like to see. And for most of the fans, it’s something they’re all waiting for. It looks like it’s going to go that way, but who knows?” The man they affectionally (or terrifyingly) call Thor is “one hundred percent” sure he’d win, probably by “[smashing] his head or kill him like that. I think the fight would be quick rather than something long. I think people would be expecting a big fight but I would finish him really fast. It would be a surprise to people.”

Björnsson doesn’t have much faith in Sandor. But just wait until he gets some chicken in him. Chicken is to The Hound as spinach is to Popeye.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)