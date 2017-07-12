Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fear not, citizen! For the first trailer for Amazon’s brand new original series The Tick has finally arrived after the initial pomp and circumstance first generated by the streamer’s pilot episode. The latest adaptation of the goofy comic book series, which previously existed as a short-lived live-action show and a cartoon series, was ordered to series by Amazon last September — along with Jean-Claude Van Johnson and I Love Dick. The latter premiered in May, though the former (and The Tick) have waited in the wings for their first chance to shine.

Starring English actor and comedian Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy, John Wick: Chapter 2) in the title role, The Tick also features Griffin Newman as Arthur Everest, the powerless accountant whose moth suit eventually transforms him into the superhero’s sidekick. (Or at least that’s what it does whenever the damned thing works properly.) In the pilot episode, the duo battled Jackie Earle Haley’s (Watchmen) The Terror, though whether or not this particular villain will make a comeback in the first season’s remaining nine episodes remains to be seen.

According to a blurb accompanying the new trailer:

From creator Ben Edlund comes the hero you’ve been waiting for. In a world where heroes and villains have existed for decades, a mild-mannered accountant named Arthur has his life turned upside down when he runs into a mysterious blue superhero, The Tick, who insists that Arthur become the brains to his brawn in a crime-fighting duo. Will Arthur resist the call of Destiny or join the fight?

The Tick begins streaming Friday, August 25th.