AMC

Even in these divisive political times, the cast of The Walking Dead has managed through its first seven seasons to mostly stay out of the political spotlight. The cast has been very good about expressing sympathies, where appropriate, but they don’t often weigh in on controversial matters.

The same is not necessarily true of relatively recent addition, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who forcefully took Donald Trump to task in August over the President’s Charlottesville remarks.

@realDonaldTrump FUCK YOU. Seriously. Fuck you for everything. Today? Fuck you for making us have to explain racism to our children. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) August 15, 2017

Now the actor, who plays Negan on The Walking Dead, has provoked reaction among The Walking Dead fans by wearing a t-shirt supporting Blue Lives Matter, a cause that rose in response to the Black Lives Matter movement after two Brooklyn police officers were killed in 2014. Blue Lives Matter, however, is controversial because many believe that it diminishes or erases the valid issues raised by the Black Lives Matter movement.