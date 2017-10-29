AMC

WARNING: Possible spoilers for The Walking Dead season eight ahead.

Rick came into this season of The Walking Dead with aims to kill Negan and bring peace back into his little slice of the world for his friends. But some of the events we’ve seen in the comics and how it might play out in the television series are placing some doubts on Rick actually achieving those goals.

As pointed out over at Mashable, this season seems to be following the “All Out War” story arc that we had seen in Robert Kirkman’s comic series. Rick and company are battling The Saviors with the help of the other groups near Alexandria, leading to one of those classic final showdowns between Rick and the bat-wielding maniac Negan. As the fine folks at Mashable explain, the comic story plays out with the big bad finally realizing the errors of his ways:

After Rick suggests that the various communities involved in the war begin to work together instead of fighting, Negan realizes that he’s completely in the wrong with everything that’s gone on between the groups. He finally understands that people can coexist peacefully instead of trying to constantly dominate each other. He finally sees things Rick’s way.

That seems to be a little odd from an outsiders perspective, but this is coming at the end of a long and drawn-out conflict between these men. I’ll buy that Negan instantly came to his senses and wasn’t just sarcastically agreeing with him, but what Rick does next is where the season could go with its next divisive cliffhanger.