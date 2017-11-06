AMC

The third episode of The Walking Dead season 8 just aired and it’s entitled “Monsters,” probably because it’s getting hard to tell who the good guys are when everyone is so busy killing everyone else. Or maybe it’s directed at us, the fans, who are watching the actions of Jesus, Morgan, and the Saviors. Jesus is pretty hellbent on keeping the Saviors alive, while Morgan wants to ‘Clear’ them all. Based on what we saw on Twitter during the episode, we think most people are firmly on Team Morgan here.

But before we get to all the Savior hate, let’s see what everyone was saying about season one throwback Morales for a moment.

This is me every time someone mentions Glenn! 😭#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/jASwPRMIZE — Taylor (@DarylDixonSwag) November 6, 2017

RIP Morales (S8E2-S8E3) Your five minutes of screen time were beautiful.#thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/mWaSQ17yP7 — Daryl Dixon (@ImmortalDixon) November 6, 2017

Really excited to have Morales back and see where this goes in the long-term and whether he will… Oh, never mind. #TheWalkingDead — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) November 6, 2017

RIP Morales! You won’t be missed since you tried to kill Rick! 😂#TheWalkingDead — Taylor (@DarylDixonSwag) November 6, 2017

https://twitter.com/dixonzone/status/927359674642501634