‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Episode 3 Has Fans Feeling Like Monsters For Wanting All The Saviors Dead

#The Walking Dead
Contributing Writer
11.05.17

AMC

The third episode of The Walking Dead season 8 just aired and it’s entitled “Monsters,” probably because it’s getting hard to tell who the good guys are when everyone is so busy killing everyone else. Or maybe it’s directed at us, the fans, who are watching the actions of Jesus, Morgan, and the Saviors. Jesus is pretty hellbent on keeping the Saviors alive, while Morgan wants to ‘Clear’ them all. Based on what we saw on Twitter during the episode, we think most people are firmly on Team Morgan here.

But before we get to all the Savior hate, let’s see what everyone was saying about season one throwback Morales for a moment.

https://twitter.com/dixonzone/status/927359674642501634

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 7 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP