Tiffany Haddish Pushes The Forbidden Button In Her ‘SNL’ Promo

Tiffany Haddish was already well known among fans of The Carmichael Show, but she became a breakout sensation thanks to her scene-stealing performance in Girls Trip. The Malcolm D. Lee-directed comedy, about four women who reconnect after drifting apart by traveling to New Orleans, made over $137 million worldwide on a $19 million budget, and a sequel is inevitable. Haddish was to Girls Trip as Zach Galifianakis was to The Hangover, and she was rewarded by asking to host SNL (with musical guest Taylor Swift).

They may not ask her back, though, after she decided to push The Button.

While taking a backstage tour of Studio 8H, Haddish asked Aidy Bryant about the “Do Not Press” button. If there’s one thing you need to know about Haddish, “she pushes button, especially ones she’s not allowed to push.” Bryant begs Haddish to refrain from pushing the button, but that only makes her want to push it more — it’s the forbidden closet of mystery all over again.

So, she pushes the button.

What secret horror is unleashed? Is it The Best of Rob Schneider on DVD, or an extended “The Californians” sketch? Nope, it just dims the lights… and ejects Kyle Mooney from the studio. R.I.P. Kyle Mooney.