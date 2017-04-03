What Did The Wooden Soldier Mean In ‘The Walking Dead’ Season Finale?

AMC

SPOILERS

We’ll have a full accounting of tonight’s The Walking Dead season finale coming up, including more on that heartbreaking death from the episode, but there was one little moment at the end of the episode that left some viewers confused.

Who left that little soldier thing? #thewalkingdead — Melissa S. (@omgitsmeli) April 3, 2017

#TheWalkingDead What did the soldier mean "didn't know?" — Amber Joan (@tired_cna61) April 3, 2017