What Did The Wooden Soldier Mean In ‘The Walking Dead’ Season Finale?

SPOILERS
We’ll have a full accounting of tonight’s The Walking Dead season finale coming up, including more on that heartbreaking death from the episode, but there was one little moment at the end of the episode that left some viewers confused.
SPOILERS
We’ll have a full accounting of tonight’s The Walking Dead season finale coming up, including more on that heartbreaking death from the episode, but there was one little moment at the end of the episode that left some viewers confused.
Who left that little soldier thing? #thewalkingdead
— Melissa S. (@omgitsmeli) April 3, 2017
#TheWalkingDead What did the soldier mean "didn't know?"
— Amber Joan (@tired_cna61) April 3, 2017
Anyone know what the deal was with the stone soldier daryl found? #TheWalkingDead
— Peyton Stone (@HeyItzBloo) April 3, 2017
There is one comment
Seemed rather obvious.