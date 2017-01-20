Has Donald Trump Crossed A Line?

Trevor Noah Does His Best To Prepare America For The Photo-Op Presidency Of Donald Trump

Author Profile Picture
Trending Managing Editor
01.20.17

With Trump taking the oath to become president on Friday, The Daily Show is attempting to prepare people one last time for what they’re about to get into. Some of us are ready to just get the show on the road, but there are still a few ready to froth at the mouth over things like Trump writing his own speech or filling his cabinet with the Thirteen Ghosts of Scooby Doo. That’s where Trevor Noah comes in, setting the record straight again on Trump and tying it into alleged pal Vladimir Putin.

TAGSdonald trumpINAUGURATIONTHE DAILY SHOW
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 4 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 6 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP