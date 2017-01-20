With Trump taking the oath to become president on Friday, The Daily Show is attempting to prepare people one last time for what they’re about to get into. Some of us are ready to just get the show on the road, but there are still a few ready to froth at the mouth over things like Trump writing his own speech or filling his cabinet with the Thirteen Ghosts of Scooby Doo. That’s where Trevor Noah comes in, setting the record straight again on Trump and tying it into alleged pal Vladimir Putin.