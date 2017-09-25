Eric Northman Quotes For When You Need To Be A Little Bad

Features Writer
09.25.17

HBO

Before he found Emmy gold for HBO’s Big Little Lies, Alexander Skarsgård was the resident bad boy of Bon Temps, bringing the heat to True Blood (which is available to stream anytime on HBO Now) as the eternal Viking Eric Northman. If you needed someone who could kick ass, take names, and wear the hell out of a leather jacket, Eric was the vamp for you. He made being bad look oh so good, and while you may not want to take it to the extreme of using a beating heart like a juice box, there are still a few attitude adjustments that could make your next night out a little wilder.

If you’re ready to shake off your normally mild-mannered everyday self and raise your cool quotient at the bar, break out one of these classic zingers (and don’t forget the leather).

“Please don’t take this the wrong way, Sookie, but shut up.”

HBO

If you’re going to be a bit more of a badass, you’re going to have to value your time and who you give it to. Do you really want to listen to the latest boring office gossip from Susan in HR or about what Kevin from purchasing ate for lunch today? No, you really don’t. Eric was a man with a plan, so when someone sought to derail that mission, like Sookie (Anna Paquin) when she didn’t quite read the room at Russell’s (Denis O’Hare) home, he had to find a way to get silence. While the physical mouth grab will deservedly get you punched, a well-deployed dismissal will certainly save you valuable time. People may think you’re rude, but deep down they’ll be glad someone said it.

