It’s the one case not even Rust Cohle and his beer can men soldiers could solve: would True Detective be back for a third season? On Monday, we finally got our answer: according to Entertainment Weekly, creator Nic Pizzolatto “has penned at least the first two episodes for a potential third edition of the acclaimed anthology crime drama.” Deadwood creator David Milch, whom last worked with HBO on the ill-fated horse-drama Luck, is also attached.

In what capacity? That part’s still unknown. “He’s not expected to serve as the True Detective showrunner,” EW notes, while also adding, “Keep in mind a third season has also not yet been greenlit, so new episodes are far from certain.” It would be a surprise if HBO gave up on the series, though, considering how much of a cultural sensation it was in season one.

Matthew McConaughey (who wants to return) and Woody Harrelson were both nominated for Emmys, as was the series as a whole, while Cary Fukunaga won Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. It’s true True Detective ran out of steam in the painfully mediocre season two — I’m still not sure who Stan is — but if Pizzolatto, who penned every episode, shares the co-writing duties with Milch, the creator of one of the greatest cop shows ever, NYPD Blue, maybe the series can return to its debut-season greatness.

Good luck, True Detective. We salute you.

