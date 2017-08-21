TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 29: ‘Zoo’ And ‘Game Of Thrones’ (With Vox’s Caroline Framke)

#TV Avalanche #Zoo #Game of Thrones
Editor-at-Large
08.21.17

HBO/CBS

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where we try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

The time has come to talk about Zoo. This is true for a few reasons. One, because the CBS summer drama is nuts and insane and maybe the most fun show on television right now. And two, because Alan made the mistake of leaving me in charge while he took a much-deserved vacation, and dammit, I want to talk about Zoo. Luckily, Vox culture writer Caroline Framke — a fellow Zoo fanatic — was kind enough to join me so I didn’t sound like a crazy person, just rambling into a microphone by myself for an hour. We covered as many twists and turns as we could remember, including discussions about:

  • Giant invisible snakes
  • Bob Benson from Mad Men heaving a car into a volcano
  • Kamikaze bats killing Brit-pop loving bird scientists in Antarctica

And more!

Then, we dove into “Beyond the Wall,” the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones‘ seventh season. It was… it was a lot.

This was a blast.

00:00-55:05 — A vast and winding Zoo appreciation
55:05-1:22:58 — Game of Thrones: “Beyond the Wall” spoilers

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TV Avalanche#Zoo#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronestv avalanchezoo

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 3 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP