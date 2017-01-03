Showtime’s ‘Twin Peaks’ Premiere Date Might Have Been Accidentally Revealed

Unlike movies, which are often scheduled years in advance (only three more years until “Untitled Warner Bros. Event Film”!), television show premiere dates aren’t made public until months, if not weeks, beforehand. We know, for example, that David Lynch’s Twin Peaks will make its long-awaited return debut sometime in 2017, but Showtime hasn’t announced an official date yet.

A calendar might have ruined the mystery, though.

Reddit user Wikumusik’s wife works for a cable company, and “they got the new Showtime 2017 calendars today,” he wrote. “Twin Peaks is the feature for May (picture of the waterfall)… Doesn’t even mean it will be airing in May, just probably will already be on by then.” The “Welcome to Twin Peaks” sign — which also appears in an early teaser; the one where Lynch isn’t eating a donut — actually falls on April 30, which as the Welcome to Twin Peaks fansite notes, “That day makes sense as a premiere date, with Twin Peaks taking over Homeland’s slot when its sixth season wraps by the end of April.”

There’s another rumor swirling around that a sneak peek of the limited series will debut at Sundance later this month, but co-creator Mark Frost tweeted, “Just to quash a silly rumor going around: Twin Peaks is NOT, repeat, NOT going to be shown at Sundance this year.” Notice he didn’t say anything about the April premiere… New Twin Peaks in as soon as three months is somehow a lot more exciting than “Untitled Disney Animation Film” in three years.

(Via Welcome to Twin Peaks)

