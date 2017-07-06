Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

HBO’s Vice Principals is a bizarre, hilarious and oddly relevant comedy show. Just in case you didn’t follow along with the first season last year, Danny McBride and Walton Goggins play Neal Gamby and Lee Russell, the titular vice principals of North Jackson High School. When the principal (Bill Murray) retires from his post in the first episode, the pair begin a largely funny, if not weirdly violent competition with each other to take the top spot. Enter Dr. Belinda Brown (Kimberly Herbert Gregory), a college professor who gets the job instead — inspiring Gamby and Russell to team up.

Their campaign against Dr. Brown is rife with all kinds of horrible things that, despite criticism by some critics and viewers, Gregory and company insist is funny. And it is, even when Gamby and Russell finally appear to get their way at the close of season one. The second and final season, which is slated to premiere Sunday, September 17th at 10:30pm ET/PT on HBO, promises even more preposterous behavior from the new co-principals of North Jackson High. This is especially true for Gamby who, after the perilous final moments of the first season finale, is on the lookout for his revenge.