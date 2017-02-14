Following the smiling-midseason premiere of The Walking Dead, Chandler Riggs, who plays hat-wearing, eye-losing, pudding-eating Carl Grimes on AMC’s hit zombie series, dropped by Reddit for an Ask Me Anything session. Unlike his character — who, let’s face it, is a bit of a drip — Riggs is a likable guy; he played along with silly questions and gave entertaining answers.
For instance, when someone asked, “So some child actors end up hooked on drugs and f*cked in the head. Do you have any future plans of getting hooked on drugs and generally f*cked in the head?” he replied, “yeah dude u know it, love me some heroin,” before adding, “jk i’m not into anything like that. i spend my weekends at home playing video games, making music, hanging out with my gf, etc, so i don’t plan on becoming a trainwreck. i live a pretty normal life, and i’m planning on going to college for sociology/psychology so i don’t think i’ll end up like some of those child actors.” Speaking of:
How is it working with baby Judith?
oh my lord those babies. they are so difficult.
it’s a set of twins, and we’ve had about 7 or 8 different pairs but o man they are so tough to work with. season 5 babies were the easiest, but only because i spent so much time with them and basically forced them to like me. they constantly grab at the boom mic, interrupt our lines, and jump out of our arms screaming “MOMMY” and run out of the room to go find their mom. i’m always thankful when i don’t have scenes with them lol edit: they can be fun and very cute, but most of the time they’re hard to work with.
A degree in sociology/psychology? Good thing he already has another skill set. I have a degree in psychology, and I just hang out on the internet all day.