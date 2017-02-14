AMC

Following the smiling-midseason premiere of The Walking Dead, Chandler Riggs, who plays hat-wearing, eye-losing, pudding-eating Carl Grimes on AMC’s hit zombie series, dropped by Reddit for an Ask Me Anything session. Unlike his character — who, let’s face it, is a bit of a drip — Riggs is a likable guy; he played along with silly questions and gave entertaining answers.

For instance, when someone asked, “So some child actors end up hooked on drugs and f*cked in the head. Do you have any future plans of getting hooked on drugs and generally f*cked in the head?” he replied, “yeah dude u know it, love me some heroin,” before adding, “jk i’m not into anything like that. i spend my weekends at home playing video games, making music, hanging out with my gf, etc, so i don’t plan on becoming a trainwreck. i live a pretty normal life, and i’m planning on going to college for sociology/psychology so i don’t think i’ll end up like some of those child actors.” Speaking of: