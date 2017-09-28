Back in 2014, fans of The Walking Dead were annoyed in the season finale when Rick was forced by AMC to deliver a censored version of an iconic line from Robert Kirkman’s comic book. It was the final scene of season four; there was a lot of build up toward it; and when it finally arrived, it felt anticlimactic.”They’re screwing with the wrong people,” Rick said, which doesn’t have nearly as much impact as the uncensored version:
The Walking Dead will no longer have to worry about censoring important F-bombs, however, because AMC has officially relaxed restrictions on the word in The Walking Dead universe. Several other AMC series have been allowed to use uncensored F-bombs already — Mad Men and Breaking Bad did so in their final seasons; Hitler on Preacher has dropped one; and on Better Call Saul, Jimmy even got to say “pig f*cker” — but last weekend, Nick uttered the very first uncensored f-word in Fear the Walking Dead (he dropped it so casually that many fans may not have even noticed). According to Fear showrunner Dave Erickson, AMC has given The Walking Dead universe some more freedom with its language. From Comicbook.com:
“You get a specific number of curse words you can say, and then there’s a list of what you can and can’t do. I think it was our script coordinator told me there was an email had come up; there had been a memo saying we could now say ‘f—’ twice over the course of an entire season. So you’re allowed, at least for now you’re allowed to say it.” Erickson also added “And it’s an interesting line between TV-14 versus TV-Mature. I don’t know at what point AMC corporate decided to allow it, but they did.”
TWO? That’s it? AMC needs to grow up…this a zombie apocalypse, not a solar eclipse and at least one of those F-bombs needs to go to Carol. These shows just make themselves look unrealistic and demean themselves when force viewers to accept the premise that characters will face life and death situations under high emotional pressure, survive…and say “darn that was a close one Carl”. I’ve had many a good laugh at the dialogue climaxes of The Walking Dead. You should probably add clown squeeze horns to add some real serious drama to the situation….better than risking offending a viewer who is afraid of the occasional cuss word while driving a sharp object through a “walker’s” head.
