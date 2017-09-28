Which ‘The Walking Dead’ Character Will Be The First To Drop An F-Bomb This Season?

#Fear The Walking Dead #The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
09.28.17 2 Comments

AMC

Back in 2014, fans of The Walking Dead were annoyed in the season finale when Rick was forced by AMC to deliver a censored version of an iconic line from Robert Kirkman’s comic book. It was the final scene of season four; there was a lot of build up toward it; and when it finally arrived, it felt anticlimactic.”They’re screwing with the wrong people,” Rick said, which doesn’t have nearly as much impact as the uncensored version:

The Walking Dead will no longer have to worry about censoring important F-bombs, however, because AMC has officially relaxed restrictions on the word in The Walking Dead universe. Several other AMC series have been allowed to use uncensored F-bombs already — Mad Men and Breaking Bad did so in their final seasons; Hitler on Preacher has dropped one; and on Better Call Saul, Jimmy even got to say “pig f*cker” — but last weekend, Nick uttered the very first uncensored f-word in Fear the Walking Dead (he dropped it so casually that many fans may not have even noticed). According to Fear showrunner Dave Erickson, AMC has given The Walking Dead universe some more freedom with its language. From Comicbook.com:

“You get a specific number of curse words you can say, and then there’s a list of what you can and can’t do. I think it was our script coordinator told me there was an email had come up; there had been a memo saying we could now say ‘f—’ twice over the course of an entire season. So you’re allowed, at least for now you’re allowed to say it.” Erickson also added “And it’s an interesting line between TV-14 versus TV-Mature. I don’t know at what point AMC corporate decided to allow it, but they did.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fear The Walking Dead#The Walking Dead
TAGSFEAR THE WALKING DEADThe Walking Dead

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP