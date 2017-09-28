AMC

Back in 2014, fans of The Walking Dead were annoyed in the season finale when Rick was forced by AMC to deliver a censored version of an iconic line from Robert Kirkman’s comic book. It was the final scene of season four; there was a lot of build up toward it; and when it finally arrived, it felt anticlimactic.”They’re screwing with the wrong people,” Rick said, which doesn’t have nearly as much impact as the uncensored version:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Walking Dead will no longer have to worry about censoring important F-bombs, however, because AMC has officially relaxed restrictions on the word in The Walking Dead universe. Several other AMC series have been allowed to use uncensored F-bombs already — Mad Men and Breaking Bad did so in their final seasons; Hitler on Preacher has dropped one; and on Better Call Saul, Jimmy even got to say “pig f*cker” — but last weekend, Nick uttered the very first uncensored f-word in Fear the Walking Dead (he dropped it so casually that many fans may not have even noticed). According to Fear showrunner Dave Erickson, AMC has given The Walking Dead universe some more freedom with its language. From Comicbook.com: