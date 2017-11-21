The Walking Lulz: All The Best Memes From This Week’s Episode Of ‘The Walking Dead’

#The Walking Dead
11.21.17 21 mins ago

Welcome to another edition of The Walking Lulz, where we collect all the best The Walking Dead memes from each episode of the show into one place for your viewing pleasure. And according to you guys, the most compelling battle in this season so far was the all out war we just witnessed between Rick and Daryl. It had everything you could want: an element of surprise, the hint of betrayal, cathartic face punching, and a dynamite ending.

I guess we’ll see how funny them blowing up that truck full of amazing weapons is when we get to the end of this business with the Saviors, but right now it’s pretty amusing. In other battles, you’ve got the 1% inside the Sanctuary trying to keep the workers down, and Father Gabriel’s battle for Negan’s soul, which actually kind of worked! Who saw that coming? Meanwhile, Gregory just continues to Gregory. That guy can’t die soon enough.

Gregory’s face was priceless! #thewalkingdead

A post shared by Rick Grimes (@therickygrimes) on

cr:@therickygrimes3 #thewalkingdead #twdseason8 #twd #fathergabriel #negan

A post shared by The Walking Dead (@thewalkingyeun) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSLULZThe Walking Deadthe walking dead memesthe walking lulz

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP