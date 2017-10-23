While the main thrust of this week’s action on The Walking Dead was the All Out War, there was an otherwise relatively benign scene that carries a lot of meaning for the series beneath the surface, both past and potentially future.
The scene takes place very early in the episode and sees Carl carrying a gasoline can among some abandoned cars and through a gas station. The reason it is significant is because it mirrors Rick’s very first scene in The Walking Dead pilot episode, as can be seen below:
That’s pretty cool. During that scene I thought back to the first episode, but didn’t realize the callbacks were so strong.
Mercy is the a theme in the episode, the line reinforces that theme. Rick has no mercy for the hungry man. Carl does have mercy on him. Rick’s not merciful to the scout he kills; he’s kinda sadistic (good call though). The consequences of mercy are shown when Gabrielle tries to help Gregory. There seemed to be a contrast between merciful actions and bargains. The Saviors had no mercy for Gregory, they exploited his weakness and what seems like Negan’s mercy is quickly turned to contempt when Gregoy isn’t of any use to The Saviors.