The Clever Callback To The Pilot Episode In ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere

#The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
10.22.17

AMC

While the main thrust of this week’s action on The Walking Dead was the All Out War, there was an otherwise relatively benign scene that carries a lot of meaning for the series beneath the surface, both past and potentially future.

The scene takes place very early in the episode and sees Carl carrying a gasoline can among some abandoned cars and through a gas station. The reason it is significant is because it mirrors Rick’s very first scene in The Walking Dead pilot episode, as can be seen below:

AMC

AMC

AMC

AMC

