Feud: Bette and Joan (FX, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Ryan Murphy’s latest creation, a dramatic ode to one of the deepest-running, highly entertaining feuds of old Hollywood kicks off this weekend. Jessica Lange is Joan Crawford, Susan Sarandon is Bette Davis and besides getting to watch the two actresses go at it for a full hour, the season premiere is also tackling how the pair battled ageism, sexism and each other while making the film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?.

Making History (Fox, Sunday 8:30 p.m.) — Time travel seems to be a favorite theme when it comes to TV shows this year but no one’s doing it like Fox. Their new show, which follows a guy who travels through time with his friends using a magical duffel bag, is pretty out-there in terms of plot but hey, at least it’s something different. Also, anything that gives Happy Endings star Adam Pally more screen time is good with us.

Time After Time (ABC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Someone at ABC thought it’d be cool to have a show about a sexy Jack the Ripper — who travels through time killing women — and his best friend, H.G. Wells, who tries to stop him. Thus, Time After Time was born. In the first half of the premiere, Wells travels to present day New York City to find his psychopathic friend; in the second half, he meets his great granddaughter.

Grimm (NBC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — A treat eats a guy and everyone learns about Eve’s disturbing encounter with the mirror, prompting them all to take extra precautions.

Shark Tank (ABC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — A working mom from San Diego impresses the Sharks with how she found time to create a special tool that helps women everywhere; two brothers from Agoura Hills, Cal., recycle old billboards that would otherwise go into landfills; and the Sharks have high compliments for revolutionary lozenges that can prevent overeating.

The Vampire Diaries (CW, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — This week, fans get their June wedding when Caroline and Stefan tie the knot but some shocking twists are in store before the couple says “I do.”

Emerald City (NBC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — In the first season finale, Tip and West have dangerous plans for Emerald City as Dorothy faces off against the Wizard in a battle to save Oz.

Reign (CW, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — Lord Darnley surprises Mary with a visit to Scotland which draws the pair closer together. Elizabeth continues to seek allies.

Sleepy Hollow (Fox, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — Diana worries about her daughter’s life as a Witness when a monster appears that looks like her imaginary friend from childhood.

When We Rise (ABC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — The conclusion of ABC’s dramatic miniseries follows Clive inspiring the younger generation to march on Washington D.C. for LGBTQ equality in 2008. Roma, meanwhile, fights for healthcare for all in San Francisco and Ken strives to get the city to help fund a meal program at one of the first LGBTQ inclusive churches in the nation.

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30 p.m.) — Octavia Spencer hosts an all new episode with musical guest Father John Misty. Expect the show to spoof Trump’s tax plan to build the border wall and all of the other dumb sh*t he’s done in the past couple of weeks.

Little Big Shots (NBC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — The season two premiere features a charismatic worship leader, a 5-year-old who can recite the Gettysburg Address, a young singing sensation, a science wiz, a basketball phenom and an anatomy expert.

Mercy Street (PBS, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Season two ends with the Greens facing a setback and Pinkerton’s manhunt heating up. Elsewhere, the hospital staff seek to give their chief the boot and Mary’s condition worsens.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — After a retirement home resident is kidnapped, the NCIS team uncover a pair of con artists: Ginger and Edward O’Boyle, who hop from home to home scamming the elderly out of their money.

Once Upon a Time (ABC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Once Upon a Time returns from its winter hiatus tonight and it’s bringing some big changes for the town of Storybrooke. While David and Hook try to prevent a confrontation between Gideon and Emma, Regina worries that an alternate world presents a better outcome and Emma may have found the key to changing her destiny.

The Simpsons (Fox, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — A traumatic incident at Kamp Krustier sends Bart and Lisa home early, which interrupts Marge and Homer’s stay at home sexcation. Without the distraction of knocking boots, Homer turns into a more productive worker and caring husband, but Marge longs for the old Homer.

iHeartRadio Music Awards (TNT, TBS, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Ryan Seacrest hosts this year’s show which features a slate of performers including Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, the Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett, Noah Cyrus, Big Sean, and Bruno Mars.

Big Little Lies (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Madeline tries to stick it to Renata by organizing a trip to compete with her daughter’s birthday party. Meanwhile, Celeste and Perry have their first therapy session and Jane asks for Madeline’s help with Ziggy’s family tree project.

Black Sails (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Eleanor tries to broker a peace deal as Flint goes back on his word and Bonnie begins to loose control.

Chicago Justice (NBC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — A chain of events following the arrest and death of a young man is investigated, and CPD’s Kevin Atwater is ultimately charged with murder.

Family Guy (Fox, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Peter, Joe, and Cleveland are forced to save Quagmire from his own bad habits when he discovers a new dating app.

Madam Secretary (CBS, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Elizabeth works to save the marriage of two star-crossed lovers, the son of the Colombian president and the daughter of the rebel leader, in order to secure a peace deal after years of civil war.

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — The group continues to scavenge for supplies while, back in Alexandria, someone is forced to make a morally-challenging decision.

Victoria on Masterpiece (PBS, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Season one ends with a very pregnant Victoria attracts both devoted and demented admirers when she ventures into public.

The Last Man on Earth (Fox, Sunday 9:30 p.m.) — We go back in time to learn how the deadly virus got started.

Billions (Showtime, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Axe considers buying an NFL franchise as Chuck begins a last-ditch case against a banking titan by developing a low-level informant.

Elementary (CBS, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Holmes’ former protégé, Kitty Winter, returns to New York after a three-year absence to warn him that a killer is eliminating everyone involved with a case they worked on together in London, and that they’re the next targets.

Girls (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Jessa proposes a creative adventure after Adam abruptly walks off the set of his latest acting job and Hannah interviews a respect author who gives her advice on writing and being a woman.

Shades of Blue (NBC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — In the season two premiere, Harlee takes drastic measures to cover up the murder of her abusive ex, Miguel, and Wozniak makes a deal with Stahl to keep himself and his crew out of jail.

Crashing (HBO, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) — Pete and T.J. go to a yard sale upstate, where Pete forms an unlikely alliance with Jessica’s boyfriend, Leif, to get back a prized possession.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Samuel L. Jackson, Dakota Fanning, Ed Sheeran

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Cate Blanchett, Paul Rust, Mo Amer